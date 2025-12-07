Jarry will get the start Sunday against the Stars, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry has been magnificent this season and a major reason for Pittsburgh's surprise start. The 30-year-old has a 9-2-0 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .913 save percentage on the season. He'll put an undefeated 4-0-0 record since returning from a lower-body injury on the line against the Stars, fourth in the league with 3.45 goals per game.