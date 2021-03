Jarry stopped 42 of 43 shots in a 4-1 win over the Bruins on Monday.

Jarry rolled up his fourth straight win by registering a season-high in saves, his second game with 40-plus stops in the last two weeks. Jarry improved to 12-7-1 on the year with a 2.89 GAA and .906 save percentage, but look for him to take a seat behind Casey DeSmith with a quick turnaround before Tuesday's rematch.