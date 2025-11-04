Jarry (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Pittsburgh recalled Sergei Murashov from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move. Jarry stopped 16 shots in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Monday. As a result of moving to the IR list, he will be out of action for at least the next three games, starting with Thursday's home matchup against Washington. He has posted a 5-2-0 record this season while surrendering 18 goals on 202 shots. Arturs Silovs will probably see the majority of the starts for the Penguins during Jarry's absence.