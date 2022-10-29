Jarry allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Penguins' road trip out west has suddenly gone sour for Jarry, as he's allowed 10 goals across his last two starts, both losses. He's now 4-2-0 on the year with a 3,02 GAA and a .915 save percentage through six contests. Jarry is still the Penguins' primary goalie, but he'll likely give way to Casey DeSmith for Saturday's game in Seattle to conclude the road trip.