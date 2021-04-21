Jarry stopped 24 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Devils.

Jarry looked to be cruising to victory with a 6-0 lead through two periods -- which included a Brian Dumoulin goal from center ice on which Jarry assisted -- but the Devils stormed back with six goals in the third. Luckily for Jarry, Sidney Crosby sandwiched a goal of his own in between a pair of three-goal New Jersey streaks, allowing Jarry to escape with his 19th win of the season. Pittsburgh's offense has bailed Jarry out a few times lately, as he hasn't suffered a regulation defeat since March 18 despite allowing at least four goals in a single period twice since then. Still, a win's a win.