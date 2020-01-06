Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Tagged with second straight loss
Jarry stopped 31 of 34 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to Florida.
Jarry was hardly at fault in Sunday's loss and he's received just three goals of support while suffering back-to-back losses. For his part, Jarry has been incredibly consistent for the Penguins all season long and sports a sparkling 1.99 GAA and .935 save percentage in 20 appearances.
