Jarry stopped 31 of 34 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to Florida.

Jarry was hardly at fault in Sunday's loss and he's received just three goals of support while suffering back-to-back losses. For his part, Jarry has been incredibly consistent for the Penguins all season long and sports a sparkling 1.99 GAA and .935 save percentage in 20 appearances.

