Jarry stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Jarry was beaten in the second and third periods, and Miro Heiskanen's tying goal with 1:49 left in the game gave Dallas enough momentum to win the game in the shootout. Jarry delivered a solid performance against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, continuing his strong play of late. The 30-year-old netminder has gone 4-0-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage over his last six games.