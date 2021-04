Jarry allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Jarry did his part, and the Penguins gave him good support. He won for the fifth time in his last six outings. Jarry improved to 17-8-2 with a 2.84 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 28 contests. The 25-year-old should be well-rested and ready to start when the Penguins face the Flyers on Thursday.