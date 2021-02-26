Jarry stopped 30 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Jarry and the Penguins trailed just 1-0 after 40 minutes, but Washington goals from T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson, plus a pair of empty-netters by Carl Hagelin and Lars Heller, put the game away for the Capitals. The loss snapped Jarry's three-game winning streak. He'll have a chance to get back on track Saturday and Sunday against the Islanders.