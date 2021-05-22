Jarry allowed four goals on 26 shots Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Jarry had his share of bad luck in this one, with two New York goals going in off of the goaltender's own teammates, but he was also caught too deep inside his net on Josh Bailey's opening goal and was beaten cleanly on a Jordan Eberle point-blank chance in the third period. Jarry has given up four goals in three of the first four games of the series, posting a 3.04 GAA and .904 save percentage overall. Game 5 is set for Monday in Pittsburgh.