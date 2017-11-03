Jarry gave up two goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss at Calgary.

Jarry didn't allow a goal for almost 56 minutes, but Mike Smith was even better at the other end with 43 saves. While he didn't exactly impress with AHL Wilkes/Barre before getting this opportunity, the latest candidate for the backup goalie job behind Matt Murray likely played well enough to stick around. With Pittsburgh's high-powered offense in front of him, Jarry will almost certainly be rewarded with a win if he can match this showing whenever he next gets the call.