Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Taking crease against Toronto
Jarry will protect the home net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Matt Murray started in goal Friday night, so Jarry is pegged for the second game in as many nights. Jarry, 24, has been solid this year with a .929 save percentage and 2.26 GAA, but he sports a less-intriguing 1-3-0 record. Toronto will be a tough test, as it ranks 10th in the league with 3.29 goals per game.
More News
