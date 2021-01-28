Jarry will start in the road net in Thursday's matchup against the Bruins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
After a shaky start to the year, Jarry has bounced back, pitching a 2-0-1 record and a .917 save percentage over the last three games. Facing off against the Bruins will be a tough test once again, as they've converted on 34.6 percent of power-play opportunities.
