Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Tames Flames
Jarry stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Tuesday.
Jarry allowed the opening goal to Johnny Gaudreau in the first period, but a span of 1:22 in the middle frame put the Penguins ahead. Jarry's excellent run continued as he won his fifth game in his last six starts, with just eight goals allowed in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 10-5-0 with a 1.85 GAA and a .940 save percentage. His current ratios are unsustainable, but fantasy owners can ride the wave while he's white-hot. Look for him in goal Friday versus the Oilers.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Racks up 38 saves•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting against Kings•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Third shutout in four starts•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Granted Thursday's start•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Falls short at home•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.