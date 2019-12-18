Jarry stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Tuesday.

Jarry allowed the opening goal to Johnny Gaudreau in the first period, but a span of 1:22 in the middle frame put the Penguins ahead. Jarry's excellent run continued as he won his fifth game in his last six starts, with just eight goals allowed in that span. The 24-year-old is up to 10-5-0 with a 1.85 GAA and a .940 save percentage. His current ratios are unsustainable, but fantasy owners can ride the wave while he's white-hot. Look for him in goal Friday versus the Oilers.