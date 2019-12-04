Jarry will protect the home net in Wednesday's matchup against the Blues.

Jarry will start for the fourth time in six games, and he's had a solid run with a 4-1-0 record and .929 save percentage over his last five starts. If he can notch a few more notable outings, Jarry could wrangle the starting job from Matt Murray. The Blues offer a tough test, however, as they've won four straight games and averaged four goals per contest in the process.