Jarry will get the starting nod for Friday's road matchup against the Panthers, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry coughed up three goals in a loss to the Lightning in his last appearance. The 28-year-old is 2-3-2 over his last seven outings despite posting a strong .925 save percentage during that stretch. He allowed three or fewer goals in each of those seven games. Jarry is 8-9-2 on the year with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage.