Jarry will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Jarry cruised to a 10-2 win Saturday versus the Sharks, stopping 24 of 26 shots. He's had a mediocre start to the season with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage through eight games. The Ducks are one of the hottest teams in the league, having won six straight games.