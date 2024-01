Jarry will get the starting nod in Arizona on Monday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry has looked great over his last five games, stopping a combined 128 of 138 shots. However, he's gone 1-2-2 during that stretch, including Saturday's loss to Vegas after he coughed up three third-period goals. The 28-year-old is 12-13-4 despite a strong 2.50 GAA and .915 save percentage through 30 appearances.