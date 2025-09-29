Jarry will defend the road crease during Monday's preseason game against the Red Wings, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry made his preseason debut Friday against Detroit, and he's expected to play the full game during Monday's matchup. Jarry turned aside 11 of 13 shots during Friday's home game against the Red Wings while playing just over half of the matchup. The 30-year-old will likely begin the regular season as the Penguins' No. 1 netminder, but Arturs Silovs could push for playing time if Jarry struggles at some point.