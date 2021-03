Jarry will guard the crease for Monday's home matchup with Boston.

Jarry is currently on a three-game winning streak in which he has posted a .912 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder lost both of his previous matchups with the Bruins this season, including an overtime defeat. If the Pens are going to extend their consecutive playoff streak, Jarry is going to need to start putting together some wins over division rival Boston.