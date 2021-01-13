Jarry will be guarding the crease for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with the Flyers, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 GAA and three shutouts last season which earned him NHL All-Star honors. With Matt Murray shipped out in the offseason, the crease will belong to Jarry who figures to face minimal pressure from Casey DeSmtih for the starting job. If Pittsburgh is going to maintain its postseason streak, it will need Jarry to continue playing at an elite level this year.