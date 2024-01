Jarry will patrol the home crease Saturday against Montreal.

Jarry has lost his past two outings, giving up seven goals on 55 shots during that span. In 31 contests this campaign, he has a 12-14-4 record with five shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Canadiens rank 28th in the league this season with 2.71 goals per game.