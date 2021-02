Jarry will guard the road net in Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

It's been a tough start to the year for Jarry, as he's 2-3-1 with an .859 save percentage. Casey DeSmith has started the last two games, but Jarry will have a chance to get back on track Saturday. The Islanders are on a five-game losing streak, as their defense has fallen apart and they averaged just two goals per game in that stretch.