Jarry will guard the road goal in Sunday's game against the Devils, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry's win streak ended in New Jersey on Thursday despite stopping 32 of 35 shots. The 25-year-old has been quite impressive in March, putting up a .928 save percentage and a 5-2-0 record. This matchup against the Devils should be considered favorable, as they rank 26th in the league with 2.46 goals per game.