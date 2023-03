Jarry will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Rangers, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Jarry is coming off a 24-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders. He has a 19-7-6 record this season with a 2.89 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Jarry will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Casey DeSmith played in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Philadelphia. He made 26 saves in a 3-2 win against the Rangers on Dec. 20.