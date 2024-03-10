Jarry will patrol the home crease Sunday against Edmonton.

Jarry has lost three of his past four outings, surrendering 13 goals on 105 shots during that span. Through 43 games played this campaign, he has provided a record of 18-20-4 with six shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Oilers sit fifth in the league this season with 3.48 goals per contest.