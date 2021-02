Jarry will patrol the crease in Sunday's home matchup against the Capitals.

Jarry will get his first start against Washington this season, as Casey DeSmith started both of the previous matchups. Jarry has gotten off to a slow start this season, accumulating a 2-4-1 record to go along with a 3.95 GAA and .857 save percentage. The 25-year-old will face a stiff test against the No. 2 scoring offense in the league in terms of goals per game this campaign (3.58).