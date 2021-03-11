Jarry will be in goal for Thursday's road clash with Buffalo.
It's been a strong start to the month of March for Jarry, as he is 3-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA in his four appearances. The Pens and Sabres have yet to square off this season but Jarry is 2-1-0 with a .935 save percentage in his three career matchups with Buffalo.
