Jarry will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road clash with the Capitals, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry will be making his fifth straight start, having posted a 3-1-0 record and 2.27 GAA in his prior four outings. After a difficult start to the season, the 25-year-old netminder seems to have righted the ship and gotten closer to the 2019-20 form that saw him named to the NHL All-Star Game. Still, the British Columbia native has only faced Alex Ovechkin and company twice in his young career and will no doubt be tested early and often Tuesday.

