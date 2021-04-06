Jarry (upper body) will be between the pipes in Tuesday's road clash with the Rangers, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry returns to action after missing two games due to his upper-body issue. The 25-year-old netminder will be looking to pick up where he left off, coming into Tuesday's tilt riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.15 GAA. In his previous three clashes with the Rangers, Jarry came out on top each time, as he posted a 3-0-0 record, .926 save percentage and 2.27 GAA.