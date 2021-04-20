Jarry will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home clash with New Jersey.

Jarry has been stellar within the confines of PPG Paints Arena this season, as he has posted a 12-2-2 record and 2.20 GAA in 16 home contests. The netminder has similar numbers versus the Devils this year against whom he is 1-1-1 with a .930 save percentage (his highest against any team this year). Given the perceived one-sided nature of Tuesday's contest, Jarry figures to be a lock for season-long formats but could have a prohibitively high draft percentage for DFS players.