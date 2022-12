Jarry will start Tuesday's road matchup versus the Islanders, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry's seven-game win streak was snapped in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina on Dec. 22 prior to the holiday break. He has a 15-3-4 record this season with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Jarry has a mark of 10-1-0 versus the Islanders in his career, having allowed just 21 goals on 305 shots.