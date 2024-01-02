Jarry will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Washington, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Jarry, who has won his past two starts, is coming off a 25-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Blues. In 24 games this season, he has posted an 11-11-2 record with four shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Capitals rank 31st in the league this campaign with 2.29 goals per contest.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Second straight win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: First off ice Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Blanks Isles on Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Between pipes against Isles•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Yanked in second period•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Expected to start Saturday•