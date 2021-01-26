Jarry will defend the cage on the road versus the Bruins on Tuesday.

After struggling against the Flyers in the first two games of the season, Jarry appears to have bounced back with a pair of wins over the Rangers in which he recorded a 2.40 GAA and .917 save percentage. With no back-to-back over the coming week, Jarry could see all three starts, though Casey DeSmith certainly made his case for more games after beating the Capitals twice.