Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Third shutout in four starts
Jarry made 17 saves in a 1-0 overtime win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Oh boy -- it's Jarry's third shutout in four starts and fifth of his career. He's the second Pens' goalie in history to have three shutouts in four games. The other? Marc-Andre Fleury in 2014. Jarry has become the goalie of choice for the Pens, but Matt Murray might have something to say about that. Just keep riding Jarry for as long as you can.
