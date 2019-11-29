Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Third start in four games
Jarry will get the start Friday in Columbus, Penguins announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Jarry subbed in for a struggling Matt Murray on Wednesday and ended up nabbing the win in relief, so the backup will let Murray clear his head and gets the start for the third time in four games. It's too early to call this a goaltending controversy in Pittsburgh, but Jarry appearing in four consecutive games and Murray struggling is certainly worth noting.
