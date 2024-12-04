Jarry made 34 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

Don't look now, but Jarry has won three straight games. He has now beaten the Orcas, Bruins and Panthers while allowing nine goals in that span. Overall, his 3.88 GAA and .884 save percentage is rather ugly. But if he can keep this solid play going, Jarry could return to fantasy relevance.