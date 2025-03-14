Jarry stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Jarry has been nothing short of outstanding since he got the start in the 3-1 win over the Wild on Sunday. The 29-year-old netminder has made three starts in a row for the Penguins, winning them all while notching a 1.99 GAA and an excellent .942 save percentage. He's not expected to play at this level for an extended stretch, but there's no question Jarry is trending in the right direction following this string of excellent outings.