Jarry made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to Boston on Thursday night.

The loss snapped his three-game winning streak. Jarry allowed three goals, the same number he has given up in each of his six starts in 2020. He's 3-2-1 in that span. Jarry isn't about to give up the starter's reins to Matt Murray, so keep him rolling.

