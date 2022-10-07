Jarry will defend the home cage on Friday as the Penguins face Buffalo, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jarry is expected to start Opening Night against Arizona on Oct. 13 and this start should get him ready. Jarry was outstanding last season, going 34-18-6 with a 2.42 GAA and a .919 save percentage.
