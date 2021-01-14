Jarry stopped 19 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

The first two pucks to get past the 25-year-old came on first-period power plays, but the game really got away from Jarry in the third, when Philly beat him three times in a seven-minute stretch. It's not the way he wanted to start his first full season as the Pens' No. 1 netminder, but Jarry could get a chance at redemption in a rematch Friday.