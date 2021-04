Jarry (upper body) joined the team for its six-game road trip.

Jarry is riding a three-game winning streak during which he recorded a 2.15 GAA and .923 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder won't get the start versus Boston on Thursday but could be an option sooner rather than later. If Jarry isn't available to back up Casey DeSmith against the Bruins, Max Lagace or Emil Larmi will need to be recalled from the taxi squad.