Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Turns aside 26 shots in Wednesday's win
Jarry stopped 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
He's now won three straight starts, although Jarry's .905 save percentage in four games since Matt Murray (concussion) went down isn't exactly stellar. With the Penguins' offense firing on all cylinders at the moment, though, Jarry should be a steady source of wins and fantasy value until Murray is back in the lineup.
