Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Upswing in process
Jarry made 33 saves in a 3-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
He was sharp, which goes a long way -- Jarry has been just OK in 2020 and Matt Murray is pushing him again for starts. The young goalie has now won two straight and has delivered individual game save percentages of at least .931 in two of the last three starts. The upswing is in process.
