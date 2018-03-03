Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will be deployed against Isles
Jarry will tend to the home net Saturday night against the Islanders.
Jarry was shelled in "relief" of fellow rookie Casey DeSmith during Thursday's road game against the Bruins, but Matt Murray is still working his way back from a concussion, and it's not like Penguins have very many options in goal for the time being. Actually, Pittsburgh is on the verge of securing a playoff spot, so now is the perfect time for Jarry to iron out the wrinkles in his game. He'll look to do just that against an Islanders team ranked sixth -- its tied with New Jersey -- in road scoring at a pace of 2.94 goals per contest.
