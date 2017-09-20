Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will get one period of action
Jarry will man the crease for the third period against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Jarry -- who is expected to spend the year with the Baby Pens -- will take over in the final 20 minutes in order to help get him game ready. The 22-year-old went 28-15-1 with a 2.15 GAA in the minors last season and could be a trade chip for Pittsburgh in the future.
