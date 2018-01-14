Jarry will tend twine against the Rangers on Sunday, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.

Goaltending partner Matt Murray is currently away from the team for personal reasons, so Jarry will likely get a bulk of the starts until he can return. Jarry's been stellar all season, though, posting a 8-3-2 record, backed up by a .922 save percentage and 2.35 GAA. The Rangers will give Jarry a favorable matchup too, as they haven't scored more than two goals in regulation in the last eight games, while their power play succeeded on just three of 25 attempts in that span.