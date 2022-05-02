Jarry (foot) is considered day-to-day but won't be available for Games 1 and 2 versus the Rangers on Tuesday and Thursday, per The Athletic.
As expected, Jarry won't be an option for the start of the playoffs after sustaining a broken foot which means Casey DeSmith will be the man in the crease for the Black & Gold. If DeSmith wows during the first couple of games, it could make it even more difficult for Jarry to get back into the crease. Still, the 27-year-old Jarry should be in the mix to reclaim his spot between the pipes once cleared to play.
