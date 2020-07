Jarry will defend the crease for the second half of Tuesday's exhibition versus the Flyers, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

The fact that both netminders are going to see the ice likely means no final decision on the Game 1 starter versus Montreal has been made, though Matt Murray getting the nod Tuesday could be an indication of which direction the team is leaning. Still, a strong outing by Jarry could be enough to steal the No. 1 spot for Saturday's contest.