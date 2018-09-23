Jarry will play the second half of Sunday's preseason contest against Detroit, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry was terrific against Detroit on Wednesday, stopping 41 of 44 shots despite taking a loss in overtime. This time around, the 23-year-old will tend the twine in relief of Casey DeSmith about halfway through the game. The two young goaltenders will continue battling for the role of Matt Murray's backup.