Jarry will play the second half of Sunday's preseason contest against Detroit, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry was terrific against Detroit on Wednesday, stopping 41 of 44 shots despite taking a loss in overtime. This time around, the 23-year-old will tend the twine in relief of Casey DeSmith about halfway through the game. The two young goaltenders will continue battling for the role of Matt Murray's backup.

