Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will play Sunday
Jarry will play the second half of Sunday's preseason contest against Detroit, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jarry was terrific against Detroit on Wednesday, stopping 41 of 44 shots despite taking a loss in overtime. This time around, the 23-year-old will tend the twine in relief of Casey DeSmith about halfway through the game. The two young goaltenders will continue battling for the role of Matt Murray's backup.
More News
